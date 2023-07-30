Riverdale: Season Seven; Ashleigh Murray Returns to CW Series Ahead of Series Finale (Watch)

Riverdale is seeing a big-name return to the series later this week. Ashleigh Murray starred in the series as Josie McCoy for the first three seasons of the teen drama inspired by Archie Comics, and she is returning as the series gets ready to end. The series finale for the series airs on August 23rd.

Starring KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook, and Drew Ray Tanner, the series follows the residents of Riverdale.

In next week’s episode, McCoy will return as a big-name Hollywood star who wants to have her movie premiere at Veronica’s theater.

The CW revealed the following about next week’s episode.

“Betty (Lili Reinhart) enlists help from Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) after deciding she’s going to publish her own book. Veronica (Camila Mendes), Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott) host Hollywood movie star Josie McCoy (guest star Ashleigh Murray), who is in town to screen her latest film. Finally, Archie’s (KJ Apa) attempt to take his poetry to the next level doesn’t go as planned. Kevin Rodney Sullivan directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Evan Kyle (#717).”

Previews for the episode are below.

