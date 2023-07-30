Early Start: Anchor Christine Romans Leaves CNN After 24 Years

Early Start has lost its anchor. Christine Romans, also the series’ chief business correspondent, has departed CNN after 24 years. She became the host of the early morning news series in 2014 and has been with the cable news network since 1999.

On Friday, Romans said the following about leaving CNN, per Deadline:

“It has been a pleasure waking up early for you for so many years to get your morning started. I love CNN dearly. I have loved my 24 year run here. 24 years, right? But I have decided I am ready for a new chapter. I am full gratitude for my CNN family. It is a family. Everybody here are my friends. And I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Romans plans to continue watching the series but joked that she “won’t have an alarm set for 2:30 in the morning.”

There is no word on who the new anchor for Early Start will be. One report indicates that Romans is headed to NBC News.

What do you think? Are you surprised to hear about Romans’ departure from CNN? Have you watched the Early Start series?