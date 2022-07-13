The Outlaws: Season Two; Prime Video Releases Key Art & Trailer for Comedy’s Return (Watch)

The Outlaws returns to Prime Video next month with its second season, and the streaming service has released a poster and trailer. All six episodes of the comedy series’ sophomore season will arrive on August 5th.

Starring Christopher Walken, Stephen Merchant, Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica Gunning, Charles Babalol, Nina Wadia, Tom Hanson, and Aiyana Goodfellow, the show follows a group on probation as they handle their community service.

Prime Video revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Prime Video debuted the official trailer for the critically acclaimed series The Outlaws. They also released the key art for the witty comedy thriller from award-winning writer and director Stephen Merchant (The Office) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.). As previously announced, the series will premiere all six episodes on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Nordic countries. The Outlaws stars Rhianne Barreto (Hanna, Dixi) as Rani, Gamba Cole (Hanna, Guerrilla) as Ben, Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark, The Nevers) as Lady Gabby, Darren Boyd (Trying, Fortitude) as John, Clare Perkins (The Wheel of Time, Suspicion) as Myrna, Jessica Gunning (Back, Fortitude) as Diane, Stephen Merchant as Greg, and Christopher Walken (Severance, The Deer Hunter) as Frank. ABOUT THE OUTLAWS

The Outlaws is a comedy thriller about a disparate group of lawbreakers thrown together to complete a community service sentence. Seven strangers from different walks of life are forced to work together to renovate a derelict community center. When one of their number gets dragged into a dangerous world of organized crime, they unite in ways none of them thought possible. Picking up a few months after the climax of Season One, in Season Two, the Outlaws still have time to serve on their sentences, but quickly realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet – not by a long shot. This ragtag group of misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them, in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord out for blood – The Dean. The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production co-created by Stephen Merchant – who also serves as an executive producer, director, and writer – and Elgin James. Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice also serve as executive producers for Big Talk. The Outlaws is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Global distribution is handled by BBC Studios. The pickup of the show’s second season was announced in November.”

Check out the poster and trailer for The Outlaws season two below.

