A Spy Among Friends, Murf the Surf: MGM+ Previews New Series (Video)

A Spy Among Friends and Murf the Surf now have premiere dates on MGM+. Murf the Surf will arrive on February 5th, and A Spy Among Friends will arrive on March 12th. MGM+ released a trailer teasing the new docu-series arriving in February. The series will show viewers the life of the infamous jewel thief Jack Roland Murphy.

MGM+ revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“In October 2019, the New York Times published an article celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Museum of Natural History. One of the most momentous events to take place on site was an epic jewel heist, the biggest in American history, mastered by a band of suave “surfer dudes” from Miami in 1964. The key to the operation was Jack Roland Murphy, otherwise known as Murf the Surf, whose name was propelled into pop culture after the heist – creating a notoriety that would stretch far beyond the caper. What followed Murf’s meteoric rise is a spiraling tale of unspeakable crime, murder, deception, and mayhem which, to this day, remains shrouded in mystery. This four-part documentary series will explore the tumultuous life of the man behind the legendary nickname. Featuring exclusive access to Jack Roland Murphy himself prior to his death in 2020, the series will address the blurred line between fact and fiction, faith and delusion, sanity and madness – raising the timely question of who and how we believe. Murf the Surf will be internationally distributed by MGM.”

Check out the trailer below.

As for A Spy Among Friends, the series starring Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce is based on the New York Times best-selling novel written by Ben Macintyre. MGM+ revealed the following about the series:

“The six-episode limited series dramatizes the true story of two British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The latter became the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence.”

What do you think? Are you planning to watch these new shows on MGM+ when they arrive?