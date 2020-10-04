Braxton Family Values: Season Seven Debut Set for November Launch on WE tv (Video)

A new season of Braxton Family Values is coming. WE tv has released a premiere date for season seven of the reality series, as well as a trailer.

WE tv revealed more about the new season of Braxton Family Values with a press release.

“It’s finally happening. Season seven of Braxton Family Values premieres Thursday, November 5 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv. The Braxtons are BACK in full force with the family’s biggest surprise. After a tumultuous trip to Napa, the sisters reunite to support Trina before her wedding. But in a dramatic turn, the ceremony kicks off with an unexpected issue that divides the family. Following a year of love & loss, can the Braxtons come together and find their harmony once again?”

Check out the trailer for the season of Braxton Family Values below.

