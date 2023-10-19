Elite: Season Eight; Netflix Spanish Drama Series Is Ending

Elite is returning for its seventh season later this week, but the series end is in sight. It has been announced that season eight of the series will be its last. Netflix renewed the Spanish language drama for an eighth season in July.

Starring Ander Puig, Carmen Arrufat, Álvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Álex Pastrana, André Lamoglia, Valentina Zenere, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Adam Nourou, Manu Ríos, Mirela Balic, Fernando Líndez, Gleb Abrosimov, Ivan Mendes, Alejandro Albarracin, and Maribel Verdu, the series follows the students of Las Encinas – a private high school – with a focus on three students who attend the elite school on scholarship.

Co-creator Carlos Montero said the following about ending the Netflix series, per Deadline:

“We are shooting the eighth season, which will be the last season of Élite. We ended on a high note. Jaime [Vaca, co-showrunner for season 7], Netflix and I thought it was time to end it. I say this with great regret because it’s been several incredible years in which I’ve met wonderful actors, we’ve worked with all the directors we wanted to work with and we’ve had the luxury of having Maribel these last two seasons. Élite changed everyone’s life, there are actors who started with us and it has been their springboard to be now world stars, it is happening to this cast and it is a pride to have contributed to that and to know that they have seen us all over the world and liked it.”

The premiere date for Elite season eight will be announced later. A teaser announcing the final season is below.

Élite has been renewed for an eighth and final season — and Season 7 premieres this Friday! pic.twitter.com/sVNwrCvsd9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 18, 2023

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch the two final seasons of the series?