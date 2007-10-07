Menu

Family Law (1999)

Family Law Network: CBS
Episodes: 68 (hour)
Seasons: Three

TV show dates: September 20, 1999 — May 27, 2002
Series status: Cancelled/ended

Performers include: Kathleen Quinlan, Dixie Carter, Christopher McDonald, Julie Warner, Michael Le Blanc, Tony Danza, David Dorfman, Meredith Eaton, Michelle Horn, Alberto Isaac, Michael Rothhaar, Kimberly Scott, Gregg Henry, and Tina Lifford.

TV show description:
A legal drama focusing on the complicated issues surrounding family law.

Divorced attorney Lynn Holt (Kathleen Quinlan) starts to build her own law firm after her ex-husband takes all of their mutual clients and employees — with the exception of lawyer Danni Lipton (Julie Warner). Lynn subleases part of the offices to “pit bull” divorce attorney Randi King (Dixie Carter) and ambulance-chasing Rex Weller (Christopher McDonald).

Other characters include: Joe Celano (Tony Danza), Andres Diaz (Cristian de la Fuente), Viveca Foster (Salli Richardson), Emily Resnick (Meredith Eaton), and Naoise O’Neill (Orla Brady).




