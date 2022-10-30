First Wives Club: Season Three Premiere Date Announced for BET+ Dramedy Series (Watch)

First Wives Club is returning soon to BET+. The streaming service announced that the dramedy will return on November 17th. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jill Scott, Michelle Mitchenor, and Michelle Buteau star in the series which follows the lives of four women – both professionally and personally. The dramedy was renewed for a third season in September 2021.

BET+ shared the following about the series with the release of a trailer:

“Life is a journey, you can’t take alone. Season 3 of First Wives Club premieres November 17, only on BET+! #FirstWivesClub #BET+ #BET”

Check out a trailer for First Wives Club season three below.

