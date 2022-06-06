Fright Club: Season Two; Travel Channel Previews Return of Paranormal Investigation Series (Watch)

Fright Club is returning for a second season this month on Travel Channel. Featuring Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass, and Marcus Harvey (aka the Ghost Brothers), and Jack Osbourne, the paranormal reality series features a competition to showcase the best scary videos. Guests this season include Howie Mandel, Tommy Davidson, McKayla Maroney, Jay Mewes, Montel Williams, Jamie Kennedy, and Richard Lawson.

Travel Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“It’s creepy, raucous and a freaky good time – welcome to round two of FRIGHT CLUB! Paranormal investigators Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers – Dalen Spratt, Juwan Mass and Marcus Harvey – are back in club headquarters resuming their hilarious competition to creep each other out with the craziest paranormal videos they can find. The new season returns with 10 all-new episodes beginning Thursday, June 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel. New episodes launch the same day on Discovery+.

Game on! The rules are the same, but the competition is bigger, and a few special guests are now getting in on the action. In each episode, Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers share jaw-dropping videos of UFOs, ghostly apparitions, poltergeists, cryptids and all the unexplained that’s in between, imparting their characteristic witty flavor into their expert analysis of each one. They’ll talk with the witnesses who captured the footage and get intel from psychics, historians, cryptozoologists and more before ultimately voting on each episode’s “nightmare” clip – the winner of the wildest video takes home the coveted Golden Boo statue. This season, a few familiar faces join the party to share videos, insight and their own paranormal stories – including Howie Mandel, Tommy Davidson, McKayla Maroney, Jay Mewes, Montel Williams, Jamie Kennedy and Richard Lawson.

“This is the most fun you will ever have watching scary videos,” said Osbourne. “It’s like a paranormal party with your friends – if your friends are the funniest guys on the planet.”

“At this point, Jack is like our brother from another mother… and after the clips he brought this season, it MIGHT be time to make him the 4th Ghost Brother!” said Spratt. Added Mass, “This season the guests are legendary, the jokes are next level and the paranormal clips are mind-boggling. The competition gets intense as we give it our ALL for the Nightmare clip!” Harvey stated, “This season, the jokes and wild videos are coming in hot. The fellas are playing for keeps this year.”

In the season opener, Jack Osbourne and the Ghost Brothers bring out the most insane paranormal evidence they can find. Spratt shares footage of the Loch Ness Monster and invites special guest Howie Mandel to weigh in on a ghostly encounter ripped straight from a horror film. Mass brings in some cursed objects but probably should have thought it through first. Osbourne shares a video of a cave-dwelling demon that met its match in the form of a supernatural street fighter. Finally, Harvey shows the guys a genuine werewolf along the trail to grandma’s house. Who will take home the most coveted trophy in all of horror – the Golden Boo?”