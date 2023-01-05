Kindred Spirits: Season Seven; Paranormal Series Returns to Travel Channel

Kindred Spirits is returning to Travel Channel with its seventh season starting January 20th. Starring paranormal investigators Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, as well as psychic medium Chip Coffey, the 10-episode season will follow the trio as they continue investigating various haunted locations.

In the premiere, the trio visits a cultural center in Pennsylvania that was formerly a poorhouse run by a sadistic overseer.

Travel Channel revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey return to Travel Channel and Discovery+ with 10 new one-hour episodes of KINDRED SPIRITS premiering Friday, January 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. These intrepid investigators help people who are tormented by the dead by settling spirit activity, capturing evidence and bringing closure to each location they visit. Utilizing several tools to communicate with spirits, Bruni, Berry and Coffey will discover shocking stories by visiting some of America’s most haunted homes and historic sites. During their emotional and terrifying investigations, this all-star paranormal team captures evidence, settles spirit activity and brings closure to each location they visit. In the season premiere, the investigators travel to Greene County Historical Society and Museum, a former poorhouse in Pennsylvania. For nearly 100 years, the institution was said to be a safe haven for the impoverished and disenfranchised. But, in reality, it was run more like an asylum. In the 1890s, a cruel and sadistic overseer named William B. Cage took over the institution. He was known to beat the inmates and he was even accused of chaining individuals in the basement rooms where he allowed them to starve as punishment for minor infractions. Interestingly, all of the inmates who made these reports disappeared from the records. Were they sent away, did they move or were they permanently silenced by Cage is uncertain. When the knowledge became public, Cage was removed. In 1968, the facility reopened and became a cultural center. Today, employees and guests report unexplained footsteps and many have witnessed full-bodied apparitions. Does William Cage or troubled inmates still walk the halls? Bruni, Berry and Coffey investigate multiple locations on the site, including the basement where shackles can still be seen, in hopes of resolving the pains of the past.

