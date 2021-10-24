Destination Fear: Season Three; Paranormal Series to Resume on Travel Channel & Discovery+

Destination Fear is ready to return with new episodes. The paranormal series will air the remaining eight episodes of its third season on both Travel Channel and Discovery+ starting next month. The season finale will air on Christmas night. Viewers will see Chelsea Laden, Alex Schroeder, Dakota Laden, Tanner Wiseman in more scary overnight adventures in some of the most haunted locations in the country.

Travel Channel revealed more about the return of the paranormal series in a press release.

“Next stop: hell. Paranormal explorers Dakota Laden, Chelsea Laden, Tanner Wiseman and Alex Schroeder continue their tour de terror when new episodes of DESTINATION FEAR return beginning Saturday, November 6 on Travel Channel and Discovery+. Traveling the haunted highways, byways and back roads of America, the fear-chasing foursome test their endurance for fear as they explore and spend the night alone inside the nation’s most haunted and scariest places. And in an epic season ending, the team packs up their passports for their first-ever international destination together: Ireland. New episodes will debut Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel and begin streaming the same day on discovery+. In this latest quest for answers about fear and the paranormal, the group tackles new frontiers – literally, exploring in locales they have not gone before and buildings that have never been investigated, such as the Indiana State Sanatorium. Using sensory deprivation tactics to augment their fear experiment and investigating under the harshest conditions they’ve ever faced, the team is put to the test mentally, physically and emotionally. And in an epic excursion, Dakota, Chelsea, Tanner and Alex will head overseas to Ireland’s stormy coast – where they face ancient evils they’ve never seen before. It’s a whole new level of fear inside Loftus Hall, a 14th century mansion that has been cursed since the beginning and Spike Island – one of Ireland’s most haunted and notorious prisons. In the premiere episode, the foursome head to Twin Bridges Orphanage in Twin Bridges, Montana, an abandoned orphanage with a tragic and horrific history. The utter sadness and devastation of the orphanage’s children permeates every corner of the building with a deep, dark energy. Yet many claim this energy is not the children’s, but rather something much more ominous. While childish apparitions and sounds are frequently heard, many believe an evil entity is masquerading as the innocent. To connect with the dark energy here, Dakota has planned an experiment and novel approach for the team that will burst their preconceived notions about the paranormal. All four confront personal terrifying encounters, and Dakota finds himself communicating with someone – or something – that may not be what it seems.”

