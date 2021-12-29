Home Inspector Joe: New HGTV Series Reveals Home Inspection Secrets and Solutions (Watch)

Home Inspector Joe is coming soon to HGTV. The new series will show viewers home inspection secrets and solutions from Joe Mazza. The series arrives in January.

HGTV revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“With 20 years in the New York City construction business, a sixth sense for safety and a family of his own to protect, licensed home inspector Joe Mazza is driven to keep his clients from buying risky, unsafe properties in the new HGTV series Home Inspector Joe. Premiering on Wednesday, January 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the series will feature Joe, his go-to designer Noel Gatts and his home-buying clients as they tour properties they love. Buyers around the country need every edge they can get in today’s red hot seller’s market and in every episode of Home Inspector Joe, Mazza will reveal the secrets, checklists and solutions that can help.

“Joe is the fearless superhero we all want when we’re buying a house,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV & Streaming Home Content, Discovery, Inc. “It’s easy to fall in love with a home’s potential, but with his signature humor and heart, Joe makes sure his clients’ eyes are wide open as they look to create their dream home.”

Clients who want peace of mind and reliable, worry-free homes that are gorgeous inside and out, count on Joe. In the series opener, he will help buyers Matt and Giovanna by inspecting two potential properties to suss out hidden problems that require immediate attention. Once critical repairs are made, Noel will open up the home’s layout to create a spacious, budget-friendly kitchen and dining area that’s perfect for entertaining. Throughout the series, Joe’s keen eye for safety hazards will identify issues from leaky chimneys and fireplaces to musty odors and mold.

“I treat every home like my own family will live there,” said Joe. “My clients are going to know more about the house than the people who are selling it. I will leave no stone unturned. I’m not a typical inspector.”