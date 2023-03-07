I’m a Virgo: Prime Video Teases Comedy Series About 13′ Tall Man (Watch)

I’m a Virgo is coming to Prime Video this summer, and viewers can now get their first look at the comedy series, which tells the coming-of-age story of a young 13-foot-tall young man living in Oakland, CA. The streaming service released the first photos and a trailer for the new series starring Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo. This weekend, a special preview of the series will be shown at the SXSW Conference & Festivals.

Prime Video revealed more about the new arrival in a press release.

Today, Prime Video released first-look images and the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated mythical coming-of-age comedy I’m A Virgo, starring Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us, Moonlight). Jerome also serves as an executive producer. The series is created, written, and executive produced by colorful sock-wearing filmmaker Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You), who directed all seven episodes. I’m A Virgo will premiere this summer exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. I’m A Virgo will make its world premiere debut as an official selection of SXSW Film & TV Festival on Saturday, March 11. From visionary filmmaker Boots Riley, I’m A Virgo is a darkly-comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins (Hateful 8, Righteous Gemstones). I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey. The bad ass cast also includes Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy, his mother thinks he sings like the 90s group Hi Five), Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young (The Punisher, her mother was a Belizean beauty queen), Allius Barnes (Cruel Summer, his cousin made the song Kung Fu Fighting), Olivia Washington (Breaking, plays classical piano), Mike Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite Is My Name, a damn good dancer), and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Fantastic Beasts, was in Eric B. And Rakim’s Paid In Full music video). I’m A Virgo is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Media Res Studio. Boots Riley and Tze Chun (Gotham) are the series co-showrunners and serve as executive producers, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (Pachinko, The Morning Show), Rebecca Rivo (Escape Room), and Jharrel Jerome. The series features original music and score by art pop duo Tune-Yards.

Check out more photos and the trailer for I’m A Virgo below.

