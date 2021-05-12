Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season Four; Snooki to Return on MTV Series (Watch)

Jersey Shore’s Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is headed back to MTV for season four of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. She will spend time shaking things up with Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The cable channel has released a trailer teasing the second half of the reality show’s fourth season.

MTV revealed more about Jersey Shore Family Vacation in a press release.

“MTV today announced that its powerhouse series Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return with all new episodes on Thursday, June 3rd at 8PM ET/PT. Following a wildly memorable first half of season four, everyone’s favorite roommates return to take their iconic family vacation “Shore” bubble to The Poconos for the first time ever. Last trip brought the family back together following the infamous bridesmaids’ speech, and now, once again, the roommates are packing up and inviting their friends, family and loved ones for a Jersey-style family vacation. Between engagements, birthdays and gender reveals, there’s plenty to celebrate on this trip. From Vinny getting pro-wrestling-body-slammed by Jenni’s boyfriend and a new definition of “Italian Ice” to the first, and maybe last, Jersey Shore Family Vacation Talent Show, this season features some of the most unexpected moments yet. But the biggest Jerzday surprise comes when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi returns to shake things up. Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV as the #1 cable series in its time period, further cementing MTV as the dominant network for Thursday nights. Jersey Shore, which first premiered in 2009 and returned in 2018 to record ratings, is an MTV worldwide phenomenon that features such hits as Floribama Shore, Geordie Shore (UK), Gandia Shore (Spain), Warsaw Shore (Poland), Acapulco Shore (Mexico) and Super Shore.”

Check out a trailer teasing the return of Jersey Shore Family Vacation below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Snooki to Jersey Shore Family Vacation on MTV?