Prime 9: Bob Costas to Anchor MLB Network Revival Series

Prime 9 is returning to the MLB Network. The series is being revived and is set to air next week with Bob Costas hosting. The series looks at the nine best in various categories. The original series aired between 2009 and 2015.

Costas said the following about the MLB Network series, per Variety:

“When MLB Network started in 2009, and for the first few years after that, Prime 9 was a signature program for the network. There were dozens of various categories, but eventually the inventory ran its course But in the decade-plus since then, new players, new baseball issues, new records, new “curses” broken and extended and more have emerged. All sports have histories, debates, and generational comparisons. But baseball has the richest history of any American sport. And has more ongoing debates and “all-time lists” than any other sport. Those conversations have long been part of the lifeblood of the game. As someone who has followed and reveled in all that my entire life, I am very pleased to be the voice of the next episodes of Prime 9.”

Prime 9 returns on December 11th.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this MLB Network series?