Psych: Script for a Fourth Reunion Movie for Peacock Is Ready to Go Says Timothy Omundson

A fourth Psych movie is ready to go. Peacock has to give the go-ahead. Timothy Omundson spoke about the project during a recent interview.

Starring Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez, Corbin Bernsen, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson, and Omundson, the series follows Shawn Spencer (Rodriguez) as he uses his observation skills to solve crimes, as he leads everyone to believe he is a psychic.

Omundson said the following about Psych, per TV Insider:

“To my knowledge, certainly there’s a fourth script in place and ready to go [Creator] Steve Franks and James Roday Rodriguez were able to write that one before the strike hit. So that was delivered to the network, and I believe it’s sitting on Peacock’s desk. Just waiting for the greenlight to happen, is what I’ve been told. But I’m not entirely up to date on the latest.” I do believe there’s even been notes back and forth. It’s exciting. We’re all ready to go. As soon as they say jump, we’ll say how high.”

Rodriguez mentioned that the script for the fourth Psych film was done in May.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Psych? Do you want to see the fourth film made?