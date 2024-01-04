The Darkness: Jack Bannon, Douglas Henshall, and More Join Lena Olin Drama Series

The Darkness has added to its cast. The new drama, based on the novel series by Ragnar Jónasson, will now star Jack Bannon, Douglas Henshall, Björn Hlynur Haraldsson, Thorsteinn Bachmann, Þorvaldur Davíð Kristjánsson, Tora Hallström, Ahd Tamimi, and Árni Þór Lárusson, per THR.

The cast additions are joining the previously announced Lena Olin. The six-episode limited series is filming in Reykjavík, Iceland, but an outlet for the series has not been found.

The following was revealed about the plot of the series:

“Based on the best-selling thriller book series by Ragnar Jónasson, The Darkness follows Detective Inspector Hulda Hermannsdóttir as she investigates a shocking murder case while coming to terms with her own personal traumas. “Faced with an impending early retirement and forced to take on a new partner, Hulda is determined to find the killer, even if it means putting her own life in danger,” according to a plot description.”

Additional details for The Darkness will be announced later.

