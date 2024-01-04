Magnum PI: Season Six? NBC Series Showrunner on Possibilities of a Revival

Magnum PI ended its run on NBC last night, and fans still want more of the reboot series featuring Thomas Magnum and his friends.

Starring Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang, the series is a reboot of the 1980s series. It follows the private detective (Hernandez) as he solves crimes in Hawaii.

NBC saved the drama after its first cancellation by CBS, and fans are hoping another save of the series is possible. Never say never, but the series would need a lot to fall into place for it to continue.

Showrunner Eric Guggenheim spoke about the possibility of the series returning in an interview with TV Guide:

“There haven’t been any discussions, but I don’t think that’s because of any belt-tightening. Our budget this season was by far the lowest it’s ever been. I just think it’s difficult because Magnum’s situation is unique. For one thing, the vast majority of the show’s past episodes haven’t been available on a subscription-based streamer that could step up and take over the show. Magnum isn’t like, for example, Manifest or Designated Survivor, both of which had already been airing past episodes on Netflix when they each got saved by that platform. It’s not like SEAL Team or Evil, which were already airing episodes on Paramount+ when they were saved. Magnum is also a co-production with split rights, which makes things more complicated. It’s not like Lucifer, which was fully owned by [Warner Bros.], which could then license the show to Netflix after its cancellation by Fox. I think if there’s a really strong demand for it, if the cast is available and willing, if both studios are on board and if the numbers work for both, then sure, I could see there being a revival. Those are some big “ifs,” of course. But if you look around, there have been a ton of revivals in recent years, and that trend doesn’t appear to be dying out. But I think first, the library, all 96 episodes, would have to get licensed to a subscriber-based streamer or an off-net deal would have to be made. Ideally, both would happen. Freevee is great, but almost every broadcast drama is also available on a subscriber-driven platform. Magnum is one of the very rare exceptions. It was on Paramount+ for the first four seasons but was taken off after the first cancellation and has yet to find its way onto another service. I think that would have to change. And then, of course, it would have to perform well, and demand for a revival would have to follow. So a number of things would need to happen, but I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility.”

What do you think? Were you happy with the way Magnum PI ended last night? Do you want to see more of the series on a new outlet?