The Regime: HBO Reveals Premiere Date, Photos, and Trailer for Kate Winslet Drama Series (Watch)

The Regime finally has an arrival date. HBO has announced that the drama will arrive in March with the release of a trailer and new photos.

Starring Kate Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant, Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, Louie Mynett, Rory Keenan, Karl Markovics, and Pippa Haywood, the series will follow the fall of a European regime over the course of a year.

HBO revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

The six-episode HBO Original limited series THE REGIME, starring Academy Award®-winner Kate Winslet, written by Will Tracy and directed by Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs, debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 3 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. THE REGIME tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to unravel.

The trailer and more photos for The Regime are below.

