The Winter King: MGM+ Releases Trailer for Retelling of King Arthur Story (Watch)

The Winter King has its premiere date. The series, based on the Warlord Chronicles by Bernard Cornwell, takes viewers back to the 5th century and the time of King Arthur to tell his story.

Iain De Caestecker, Eddie Marsan, Ellie James, Nathaniel Martello-White, Stuart Campbell, Daniel Ings, Valene Kane, Jordan Alexandra, Simon Merrel, Steven Elder, Andrew Gower, Aneirin Hughes, Emily John, Tatjana Nardone, Ken Nwosu, and Billy Postlethwaite star in the historical drama, which will have ten episodes.

MGM+ revealed the following about the upcoming series in a press release.

“The Winter King premieres August 20th, 2023 – only on MGM+. The Winter King, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series, is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader. The series stars Iain De Caestecker (The Control Room, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Arthur Pendragon, alongside Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Deceit) as High King Uther, Ellie James (Giri/Haji, I May Destroy You) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (Small Axe, I Hate Suzie) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (Rogue Heroes, Clique) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, The Crown) as Owain, Valene Kane (The Fall, Gangs of London) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (Mammals) as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells (Good Omens, Knightfall) as Gundleus.”

The trailer for The Winter King is below.

