Undone: Season Two; Prime Video Teases Return of Animated Dramedy Series (Watch)

Undone is finally returning for its second season. Prime Video renewed the series in November 2019 after its premiere two months earlier, but its return was delayed by the pandemic.

Starring Rosa Salazar, Bob Odenkirk, Angelique Cabral, and Constance Marie, the series follows a young woman (Salazar) as she deals with how her life has changed after an accident.

Amazon revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Prime Video today released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of Undone during the show’s panel at WonderCon 2022. All eight episodes of Season Two will premiere Friday, April 29. About Undone

From acclaimed creators Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg (BoJack Horseman) comes Undone, a half-hour, genre-bending animated dramedy that explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar), a 28-year-old living in San Antonio, Texas alongside her mother Camila (Constance Marie) and sister Becca (Angelique Cabral). After getting into a car accident and nearly dying, Alma finds she has a new relationship to time. She develops this new ability in order to find out the truth about her father Jacob’s (Bob Odenkirk) death. In Season Two, Alma realizes there are deeper mysteries in her family’s past. However, no one in her family is interested in digging up uncomfortable truths with her – until she finally convinces her sister Becca to help her look. As the sisters search for answers, they unravel a complex network of memories and motivations that have shaped who they are today. They realize by healing this family trauma they can make all of their lives better. The series is brought to life using rotoscope animation – a first for episodic television. The unique look of the animation, under the direction of Hisko Hulsing (Cobain: Montage of Heck), utilizes a variety of mediums, including oil painting on canvas to render the backgrounds. Amsterdam-based animation studio Submarine assembled an incredible team of artists and painters from all over Europe to bring all the animation elements to life, with the rotoscoping elements being handled by the veteran team behind A Scanner Darkly at Austin-based Minnow Mountain (Tower). Purdy and Bob-Waksberg serve as executive producers along with Noel Bright (BoJack Horseman), Steven A. Cohen (BoJack Horseman), Tommy Pallotta (A Scanner Darkly), Femke Wolting (Tower), Bruno Felix (Tower), and Hulsing. Hulsing also serves as the series director and production designer. Rosa Salazar and Bob Odenkirk serve as producers. Undone is produced by Amazon Studios and Tornante Productions.”

Check out a preview for Undone season two below.

