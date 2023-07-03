Weeds: Elizabeth Perkins Is Ready for a Revival of the Showtime Comedy Series

Another player is interested in a Weeds revival. The possibility of a revival was first reported in May. Showtime is developing a revival of the popular series that aired for eight seasons on the cable network between 2005 – 2012. Christian Torpe would write, and executive produce the revival.

Mary-Louise Parker, Elizabeth Perkins, Hunter Parrish, Kevin Nealon, Alexander Gould, Justin Kirk, Andy Milder, Allie Grant, and Romany Malco starred in the original series, and Parker is set to return. The comedy followed her character Nancy as she dealt with supporting herself by selling drugs after the death of her husband. The revival is reportedly taking Nancy (Parker) to Copenhagen.

Nancy might not be alone, though. Elizabeth Perkins is open to returning for the Weeds revival. She joined the series in 2006 and remained through 2009.

She said the following about the Showtime series, per Variety:

“It’s just that— it’s talking. I’d be on board. I loved working with Mary-Louise Parker. I love those two characters together, Nancy and Celia! You work your whole life like hoping for a great ensemble and a great ensemble comedy — which just doesn’t happen a whole lot anymore. Usually it’s on network. I actually ended up watching the entire [first] season twice and I loved it so much. So when they asked me, ‘Hey, do you want to come on board?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll bring coffee to the set because it’s such a great group.”

Showtime is still developing the revival. It has not been officially ordered.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Weeds? Do you want to see Nancy back on the small screen?