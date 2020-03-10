Bob ♥ Abishola: Season One Viewer Votes

Have you fallen head over heels for the first season of the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show on CBS? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Bob ♥ Abishola is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the first season episodes of Bob ♥ Abishola here.
Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Travis Wolfe Jr, and Barry Shabaka Henley. Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse named Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.
It is a shame that a good show like bob heart abashola has to start to get nasty. Keep it clean with out the sexual over tones.
ILOVE BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA!!! I have watched all of the episodes several times!!! It is a sweet, poignant show! Everyone is excellent!!! PLEASE DO NOT CANCEL IT!!!
It is sweet!
It is a 10! Really, really, lovely
Please renew this show. It makes me laugh out loud every week. I love all the characters …Bob’s family, Abeshola’s family and friends and the two Nigerian employees at the sock company. Each of the characters are hilarious in their own right. I don’t usualy like sitcoms but I love this show.
My husband and I love this show – a great laugh on Monday nights. This is an original new idea for once with a great cast. My personal favorites are Abishola’s Aunt & Uncle, but Bob’s mom is hilarious too. I love the idea of this couple struggling to decide how their relationship will work, and all of the funny scenarios that come into play. Lorre has a great idea with this show and I hope enough folks will tune in and see its originality and humor. Keep em coming!!
This is one of the best series I have seen in a long time. In order not to miss an episode I started tapping them. I am so disappointed that all I see are reruns. I had looked forward to how Bob and Abishola would finally get together. The characters are so funny and the story is a heartwarming break from the violence in other shows.
I really like this show! I love Bob’s mom!!! The more I watch, the more the characters grow more entertaining. Keeper!
My husband and I love this show, it’s funny, warm, surprising, an almost miracle cure for our moods after the politics of the day. Love the characters, the smart repartee and the wonderful humor. Please keep this show on.
This show is hilarious! Please keep it on! Never miss an episode!
This is a fantastic show! Not big on television comedies yet this show is notches above the fray. Watching each episode I find myself laughing out loud and not necessarily because of gotcha punch lines but because the writing enables us to experience the characters in 3-D. Bob is a respectable sweet guy hit hard by the love bug and his persistence in wooing Abishola is a joy to watch. She in a later episode admits she liked him “a little bit” when she first met him yet I believe she is afraid. Thought it interesting in the bus scene… Read more »
Love, love, love this show…laugh so much I have to rewatch it. Sometimes I rewatch episodes because they are so ooo funny. Please don’t cancel!!!!!!!