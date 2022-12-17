Freeridge: Netflix Sets Premiere Date for On My Block Spin-Off Series (Photos)

Freeridge finally has a premiere date. Netflix announced that the spin-off of On My Block will arrive on February 2nd. The series will follow a new core of four after they unleash a curse.

Eight episodes are planned for season one of the series which stars Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Bryana Salaz, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Ciara Riley Wilson, and Peggy Blow.

Netflix revealed more about the series in a press release.

Welcome back to Freeridge. Freeridge premieres February 2, 2023, only on Netflix. There’s a new core four in town. Meet Gloria, Ines, Cam and Demi. Freeridge is a coming of age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. There’s a new core four in town in this On My Block spinoff series and an unforgettable adventure to be had. Lauren Iungerich (Showrunner / Co-Creator / Executive Producer) tells Netflix’s Tudum, “…the new core four of Freeridge don’t step into the shoes of our original [On My Block] crew. They step into their own shoes, right alongside the legacy of the kids who came before them. Through the lens of this new group of friends, we’ll see Freeridge as we know it and also explore a Freeridge we haven’t seen before.” For more, visit Tudum.com.”

