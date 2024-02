Ryan Murphy is bringing a new series to FX this fall. He announced the new series, Grotesquerie, on Instagram with an all-text video.

No details about the series were revealed, but Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville will star in the series, per Deadline.

Production on the new series will begin soon. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

