Vulture Watch:

What will become of Dev? Has the Master of None TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on Netflix? The television vulture is watching all the latest TV cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Master of None season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Netflix paid subscription platform, Master of None stars Aziz Ansari, H. Jon Benjamin, Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe, Noël Wells, Kelvin Yu, Fatima Ansari, and Shoukath Ansari. Inspired by Ansari’s experiences, Master of None centers on Dev (Ansari), a 30-year old New York-based actor and first generation American, as he navigates his personal and professional life, while coming into his own. Dev ponders subjects as profound as the immigrant experience, as contemporary as emergency contraception etiquette, as frustrating as racial and ethnic type-casting, and as mundane as what’s for dinner.

Telly’s Take

Unless Netflix decides to release its “ratings” it is always difficult to gauge whether streaming shows like Master of None will be cancelled or renewed. Although its first season dropped to Netflix in November of 2015, Netflix didn’t pick up the second season until February of 2016, in part, because Ansari needed time to come up with new ideas. Will the long hiatus between seasons cost him viewers? We’ll have to wait and say. As of now, I suspect Netflix will renew this show for a third season, as long as Ansari wants to make one.

Master of None Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore other TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Should Netflix cancel or renew Master of None for a third season? How long do you think this comedy TV series should run?