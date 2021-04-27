Vulture Watch:
Streaming on the Netflix paid subscription platform, Master of None stars Aziz Ansari, H. Jon Benjamin, Eric Wareheim, Lena Waithe, Noël Wells, Kelvin Yu, Fatima Ansari, and Shoukath Ansari. Inspired by Ansari’s experiences, Master of None centers on Dev (Ansari), a 30-year old New York-based actor and first generation American, as he navigates his personal and professional life, while coming into his own. Dev ponders subjects as profound as the immigrant experience, as contemporary as emergency contraception etiquette, as frustrating as racial and ethnic type-casting, and as mundane as what’s for dinner.
Master of None has been renewed for a third season which will debut May 23, 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.
Unless Netflix decides to release its “ratings” it is always difficult to gauge whether streaming shows like Master of None will be cancelled or renewed. Although its first season dropped to Netflix in November of 2015, Netflix didn’t pick up the second season until February of 2016, in part, because Ansari needed time to come up with new ideas. Will the long hiatus between seasons cost him viewers? We’ll have to wait and say. As of now, I suspect Netflix will renew this show for a third season, as long as Ansari wants to make one.
Refreshing and absorbing. Italy and Francesca in New York left me really hoping for a Season 3 and more.
This show holds you in an unique way. Vote for renewal.
I love Master of None. A breath of fresh air and one of the most original and enjoyable shows Netflix has put out. I am sorry that Ansari got caught up in the #MeToo thing, which I do support 100%, just to be perfectly clear. However, I did not get the impression he is of the ilk of a Harvey Weinstein, Epstein, Bill Cosby, or even current 45, but I want men to think twice before they do what for a long time has been tolerated and is not, for women, tolerable at all. That being said, I hope he… Read more »