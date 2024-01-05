Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season Two Trailer and Guest Stars Revealed for Marvel Series on Disney Channel (Watch)

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has its return date set. The animated series, which received an early renewal before its premiere, will return to the Disney Channel next month. A trailer and a list of guest stars for season two have been released.

Starring Diamond White, Fred Tatasciore, Alfre Woodard, Libe Barer, Sasheer Zamata, Jermaine Fowler, Gary Anthony Williams, and Laurence Fishburne, the series follows a teen superhero who accidentally brings a T-Rex to present day New York City.

Disney revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

Lunella’s back! Season 2 of Disney Branded Television’s Emmy Award-nominated Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is set to debut Friday, February 2 at 8 PM ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes. A batch of season two episodes will be available February 3 on Disney+ and the first season is now streaming. In Season 2, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl’s Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family. Grammy Award-winner Raphael Saadiq serves as the series executive music producer. The Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur: Season 2 Original Soundtrack, from Walt Disney Records, is set for release on February 2 and will feature 12 songs from the new season. Plus, Season 2 has a stacked list of new guest stars including: Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

SungWon Cho (internet personality)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Andy Garcia (The Godfather Part III)

Arsenio Hall (Coming to America)

Ann Harada (Avenue Q)

Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister)

Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)

Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai)

Alex Newell (Glee)

Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica)

Parker Posey (Best in Show)

Ephraim Sykes (Broadway’s Hamilton)

David Tennant (Doctor Who)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Peter Weller (RoboCop) Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, the series follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger. The series stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl), Fred Tatascioreas Devil Dinosaur, Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation, and is executive produced by Fishburne and Helen Sugland’s Cinema Gypsy Productions and Steve Loter. Rodney Clouden and Pilar Flynn are co-executive producers; Kate Kondell is co-executive producer and story editor; Halima Lucas is co-producer and story editor; Ben Juwono is co-producer and supervising director; and Rafael Chaidez is producer.

The trailer and poster for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season two are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this animated series? Do you plan to watch season two?