Never Have I Ever: Season Two; Netflix Sets Comedy Series Return Date (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Cr. ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX © 2021

Never Have I Ever fans do not have long to wait for the second season of the comedy series. New episodes will arrive next month after a pandemic-induced delay. A new teaser announcing the return of the series has been released.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, and John McEnroe star in the series follows the life of a teenager attending high school and dealing with the death of her father.

Check out the preview from Netflix. Never I Have Ever season two premieres on July 15.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Never Have I Ever on Netflix? Do you plan to watch season two?



