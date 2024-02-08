Parish: AMC Releases Premiere Date, Poster and Trailer for Giancarlo Esposito Crime Drama (Watch)

Parish is coming to AMC next month. The network announced the premiere date for the new crime drama series with the release of a poster and trailer. Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) stars in and executive produces on the show. Six episodes have been produced.

Also starring Zackary Momoh, Paula Malcomson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuli, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, and Dax Rey, the series follows a man (Esposito) who owns a luxury car service in New Orleans. His world is thrown into turmoil after the death of his son, and his business collapses. After he runs into an old friend, some bad habits reemerge. Bradley Whitford recurs and Amanda Brugel guest stars.

AMC revealed more about the series in a press release.

AMC Networks today announced that the highly-anticipated crime thriller, Parish, is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, March 31 at 10pm ET/PT, following the finale of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived. Additional episodes of the action-packed, six-episode drama starring and executive produced by Emmy(R) and SAG(R) Award-nominee and Critics Choice(R) Award-winner Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian), will air Sundays at 9pm ET/PT. Additionally, the network today released the high-octane official trailer along with all-new series photography and key art. In Parish, Esposito stars as Gracian “Gray” Parish, a family man and proud owner of a luxury car service in New Orleans. After his son is violently murdered and his business collapses, an encounter with an old friend from his days as a wheelman resurfaces old habits, sending Gray on a high-stakes collision course with a violent criminal syndicate. Shot on-location in New Orleans, Parish also stars Zackary Momoh (The Nevers, Harriet, Doctor Sleep) as New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster The Horse; SAG(R) Award-nominee Paula Malcomson (Watchmen, The Hunger Games, Ray Donovan) as Parish’s wife and mother to his two children, Rose; Skeet Ulrich (Scream, Riverdale) as an old acquaintance to Gray, Colin; Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus, Wallander) as Shamiso Tongai, The Horse’s smart and protective older sister; Ivan Mbakop (Hawkeye, Red Notice) as The Horse’s brother, Zenzo; Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish, Black-ish) as Gray and Rose’s daughter Makayla; and Dax Rey (The Good Fight, Chicago Fire) as The Horse’s son Luke. Emmy(R), SAG(R) and Critics Choice(R) Award-winner Bradley Whitford (The West Wing, Get Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) recurs as Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with The Horse’s human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish. SAG(R) Award-nominee Amanda Brugel (The Handmaid’s Tale, Orphan Black) guest stars as Sister Anne, who has a mysterious past with Gray. Parish is based on the hit U.K. series The Driver, created by Danny Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser. It’s produced by AMC Studios, in association with A+E Studios and Thruline Entertainment. Brocklehurst serves as co-creator and executive producer. Eduardo Javier Canto and Ryan Maldonado serve as showrunners and executive producers; Giancarlo Esposito also executive produces alongside Brocklehurst, Poyser, Theo Travers, Jolyon Symonds and David Morrissey for Scribbler Films, Josh Kesselman, Danny Sherman, Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson Red Production’s Nicola Shindler.

The trailer and poster for Parish is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new AMC series when it arrives next month?