Psych 3: This Is Gus: Peacock Teases Next Reunion Movie (Watch)

Psych 3: This Is Gus is coming to Peacock soon, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new reunion movie. James Roday Rodriguez, Dulé Hill, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Jazmyn Simon, and Corbin Bernsen are returning for the movie. The Psych TV series ran for eight seasons on USA Network from 2006 until 2014.

Peacock revealed more about the plot of the film in a press release.

“PSYCH 3: THIS IS GUS is the latest installment in the adventures of one of television’s most beloved duos. In preparation for a shotgun wedding before the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn and Groomzilla Gus go rogue in an attempt to track down Selene’s estranged husband, as Lassiter grapples with the future of his career. Psych is a quick-witted comedy about police consultant Shawn Spencer, who, with the help of his best friend and reluctant sidekick Gus, solves crimes with powers of observation so acute that he led the Santa Barbara PD to believe he’s psychic. Psych started as a television series in 2006 and has since been adapted into three movies. Fans can stream the full Psych franchise on Peacock, including the original eight-season series and first two movies.”

Psych 3: This Is Gus will arrive on November 18th. Check out the trailer for the film below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Psych? Do you plan to watch Psych 3: This Is Gus on Peacock next month?