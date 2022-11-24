Menu

Reno 911!: Comedy Central Releases Trailer for New Holiday Movie (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

Reno 911! TV Show on Comedy Central: canceled or renewed?

Reno 911! is returning for the holidays! Comedy Central has released a trailer teasing a new holiday movie based on the mockumentary TV show. Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and Joe Lo Truglio star in the film titled Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist. It debuts on December 3rd.

Comedy Central revealed more about the film in a press release.

It’s Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle wishes he’d never been born. With the help of a roller skating “Angel,” he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There’s still Christmas criminals to catch!

Check out the preview for the Reno 911! holiday special below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the Reno 911! movie this holiday season?

