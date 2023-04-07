Saint X: Hulu Unveils Poster and Trailer for Psychological Drama Series (Watch)

Saint X is coming to Hulu later this month, and the streaming service has now released a trailer and poster for the new psychological drama.

Starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park, the series follows what happens when a young woman goes missing.

Hulu revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Check out the trailer and key art for Hulu Original drama series “Saint X” based on Alexis Schaitkin’s novel starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, Jayden Elijah, West Duchovny, Betsy Brandt, and Michael Park. “Saint X” will premiere on Hulu on April 26 with 3 episodes and new episodes weekly. SYNOPSIS: The series, which is told via multiple timelines, explores and upends the girl-gone-missing genre as it explores how a young woman’s mysterious death during an idyllic Caribbean vacation creates a traumatic ripple effect that eventually pulls her surviving sister into a dangerous pursuit of the truth. CAST: Alycia Debnam-Carey, Josh Bonzie, West Duchovny, Jayden Elijah, Bre Francis, Kenlee Anaya Townsend, Betsy Brandt and Michael Park. CREDITS: The 8-episode series in adapted from Alexis Schaitkin’s novel. Leila Gerstein (“Mrs. America,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Hart of Dixie”) wrote and will executive produce with Dee Rees (“Mudbound”) directing and executive producing the first episode. Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”) will also executive produce with David Levine and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content, Aubrey Graham aka Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment (“Euphoria”), Alexis Schaitkin, and Steve Pearlman (“Once Upon a Time”). “Saint X” is a production of ABC Signature.”

The trailer and poster for Saint X are below.

