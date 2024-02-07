Sugar: Apple TV+ Teases Premiere of Noir Detective Series Starring Colin Farrell (Photos)

Sugar is coming soon to Apple TV+. Colin Farrell stars in and executive produces the new noir detective series. The streaming service announced the April premiere date for the eight-episode series with the release of first-look images.

Kirby, Amy Ryan, James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez also star in the series, which follows private detective John Sugar (Farrell) as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a young woman.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at “Sugar,” the new eight-episode drama starring and executive produced by Colin Farrell, and announced that the series is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Friday, April 5, 2024 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday. “Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried. The series also stars Kirby (“The Sandman”), Amy Ryan (“The Wire”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”), Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry (“Mindhunter”), Sydney Chandler (“Don’t Worry Darling”) and Alex Hernandez (“Invasion”). “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal following “Invasion.” Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (“The Offer”).

More photos from Sugar are below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Apple TV+ series in April?