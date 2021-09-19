Ten Year Old Tom: HBO Max Sets Premiere for Animated Series from The Life & Times of Tim Creator (Watch)

Ten Year Old Tom is arriving soon on HBO Max. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for the new adult animated series from the creator of The Life & Times of Tim – Steve Dildarian. Ten episodes have been ordered for the first season of the series which follows the life of Tom, an average kid who gets bad advice from the adults around him.

Dildarian, Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, Edi Patterson, and John Malkovich are featured as the voice cast for the series with special appearances by David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lyonne, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson, George Wallace, and more planned during the season.

“The Max Original TEN YEAR OLD TOM, a bitingly-funny ten episode adult animated comedy series, will debut THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 on HBO Max. The series is created and written by Steve Dildarian (The Life & Times of Tim), who will executive produce with TV animation veteran Nick Weidenfeld (The Boondocks, Rick & Morty). Dildarian plays the lead character Tom alongside a talented cast of actors and comedians including Byron Bowers, Todd Glass, Gillian Jacobs, Edi Patterson and John Malkovich with guest appearances by David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Lyonne, Mark Proksch, Tim Robinson, George Wallace and more. “Steve Dildarian is a tremendous talent and a wonderful collaborator,” said Billy Wee, SVP, Comedy and Animation, HBO Max. “We can’t wait for comedy fans everywhere to experience the absurd brilliance of TEN YEAR OLD TOM.” “I wanted to write a show about a kid who’s trying to make sense of the world around him, but to do it in a way that doesn’t pull punches,” said Dildarian. “HBO Max is the perfect home for a show like that, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity.” TEN YEAR OLD TOM follows the misadventures of an average kid as he contends with questionable guidance from the well-meaning grownups around him. Being a kid is hard enough for Tom, but when bad influences seem to lurk around every corner – from litigious parents and drug dealing bus drivers to school administrators who want to sleep with his mom – it’s downright impossible. While the adults in Tom’s life certainly mean well, they just can’t manage to lead by example.”

