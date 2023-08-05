The Chelsea Detective: Season Two; Acorn TV Previews British Crime Drama’s Return (Watch)

The Chelsea Detective is returning for its second season later this month on Acorn TV. The streaming service has announced the return of the British crime drama with the release of a trailer. Season two sees the addition of a new partner for Detective Inspector Max Arnold.

Starring Adrian Scarborough and Vanessa Emme, the season will consist of four episodes, each with a mystery ready for the pair to solve in the area of West Chelsea in London. Sophie Stone, Lucy Phelps, Peter Bankolé, Anamaria Marinca, and Frances Barber also star in the series.

Acorn TV revealed more about the return in a press release.

The Chelsea Detective, the hit British crime drama starring Adrian Scarborough (Killing Eve, The King’s Speech, 1917) as the sharp, intuitive Detective Inspector Max Arnold, is making its highly-anticipated return to Acorn TV on Monday, August 28, with new episodes dropping weekly. The second season, consisting of four feature-length episodes, sees DI Arnold teaming up with new colleague Detective Sergeant Layla Walsh, played by Vanessa Emme (Bloodlands, A Discovery of Witches), who joins Chelsea CID from Exeter. In addition, Acorn TV today released the official Season 2 trailer. This season, London’s richest borough hides a dark side that DI Max Arnold (Scarborough) knows all too well. Killers lurk among the art galleries and luxury homes, and it’s up to DI Arnold and new partner Layla Walsh (Emme) to expose them. Sophie Stone (Shetland) returns as the brilliant, if occasionally daunting, Chief Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton, Lucy Phelps (Grace) as research and tech queen DC Jess Lombard, Peter Bankolé (Peaky Blinders) as officer DC Connor Pollock, Anamaria Marinca (Deadline) as DI Arnold’s ex-wife Astrid, and Frances Barber (Whitstable Pearl) as DI Arnold’s aunt, Olivia Arnold. Guest stars this season include Rachael Stirling (Hollington Drive) who stars as gallery owner Rebekah Chaban in the season premiere, as well as Simon Williams (EastEnders) who portrays nursing home resident Maurice Swift in the second episode. Created and executive produced by Emmy(R) Award-winning Peter Fincham (The Lost Prince, Smack the Pony, I’m Alan Partridge), the four episodes are written by Glen Laker (Vera, Prime Suspect), Peter Fincham, Liz Lake (Riviera, Call the Midwife) and Laura Poliakoff (Devils). The series producer is Ella Kelly (Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders). The directors are Richard Signy (Death in Paradise, Silent Witness) and Sarah Esdaile (Call the Midwife). The Chelsea Detective is produced by Acorn TV’s Acorn Media Enterprises, Germany’s ZDF and BBC Studios’ invested indie Expectation. Acorn TV serves as the exclusive home for the series in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, among others. BBC Studios distributes the series internationally.

The preview for The Chelsea Detective season two is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this series on Acorn later this month?