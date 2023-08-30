The Gold: Paramount+ Releases Trailer for British Heist Drama Series (Watch)

The Gold is headed to Paramount+. The streaming service is set to release the British heist drama in September. The series has already aired on BBC in the UK. Six episodes were produced for this series, created by Neil Forsyth.

Starring Hugh Bonneville, Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia, Stefanie Martini, Daniel Ings, and Adam Nagaitis, the series follows the real-life events surrounding a November 1983 bank heist where the robbers find 26 million pounds when they get inside the vault.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today revealed the official key art and trailer for the service’s upcoming drama THE GOLD. Commissioned in partnership with the BBC, the series will debut in the U.S. on Sunday, September 17, with two episodes. Following premiere, new episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+. In all international markets where Paramount+ is available, THE GOLD will debut on Thursday, September 14, with all episodes available to stream. THE GOLD is inspired by the real-life events that took place on November 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m. According to detectives, what started as a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery became a seminal event in British criminal history that’s remarkable not only for the scale of the theft – at the time the biggest in world history – but for its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering; provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom; united blue- and white-collar criminals; and left controversy and murder in its wake. Created and written by Neil Forsyth (Guilt), THE GOLD stars Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey, Paddington 1 and 2), alongside Dominic Cooper (The Preacher, The Devil’s Double), Jack Lowden (Small Axe: Mangrove, Slow Horses), Charlotte Spencer (The Duke, Cinderella), Tom Cullen (Becoming Elizabeth, Black Mirror), Emun Elliott (Guilt, Old), Sean Harris (Southcliffe, Mission: Impossible), Ellora Torchia (Ali and Ava, Midsommar), Stefanie Martini (Prime Suspect, The Last Kingdom), Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, Lovesick) and Adam Nagaitis (Red Rose, Chernobyl). Co-produced by Tannadice Pictures, an Objective Fiction partner, and Paramount Television International Studios, THE GOLD provides a pulsating dramatization of this extraordinary and epic story for the first time. THE GOLD is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of the Paramount+ markets. THE GOLD first premiered in the UK on the BBC, where it received widespread acclaim and became one of the UK’s biggest new dramas of the year so far.”

The trailer for The Gold is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this series on Paramount+?