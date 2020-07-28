We Are Who We Are: HBO Sets Premiere of Drama Series from Luca Guadagnino (Video)

We Are Who We Are now has a premiere date. The new drama series is coming to HBO in September, and a trailer has been released. Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi star in this TV show. The first season will have eight episodes.

HBO revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Academy Award-nominated Luca Guadagnino brings his unique cinematic style to television for the first time with the eight-episode series WE ARE WHO WE ARE, debuting MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14 (10:00–11:00 P.M. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy. The series was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.”

What do you think? Are you going to check out this new HBO drama?