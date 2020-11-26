A Suitable Boy: BBC Period Drama Series Coming to Acorn TV (Video)

A Suitable Boy is coming to the Acorn TV streaming service. The period drama first aired on BBC One in the UK. Tanya Maniktala leads the cast of this series which will arrive in the US and Canada on Acorn in December.

Acorn TV revealed more about A Suitable Boy in a press release.

“As the first TV series directed by Academy Award-nominated film director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding, Mississippi Masala, The Namesake) and adapted by two-time Emmy winning screenwriter and executive producer Andrew Davies (Pride And Prejudice, War And Peace, House of Cards), BBC One’s cinematic, highly-watched limited series, A SUITABLE BOY, is the first screen adaptation of the global bestseller A Suitable Boy by Vikram Seth – one of the longest novels in the English language at 1,349 pages. Reminiscent of classic, acclaimed BBC and Masterpiece period dramas, A SUITABLE BOY is an epic tale of life and love set in vibrant 1950s India, telling the story of a spirited university student who comes of age in North India in 1951, at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election. This sweeping drama features BBC’s first-ever all-Indian lead cast, including the subcontinent’s screen icon Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi), Bollywood leading man Ishaan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds) and rising star Tanya Maniktala as lead character Lata Mehra. It has been called “gorgeous” (Telegraph), and “zesty” (The Times) with a “spellbinding screenplay” (GQ India) and premiered on BBC One in July 2020. This lavish, ambitious production will make its debut in the U.S. and Canada on Acorn TV on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 (w/new episodes through Jan. 4, 2021). Shot entirely in stunning locations in northern India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar, A Suitable Boy was recently the first ever television series to close the Toronto International Film Festival and was part of AFI Fest’s prestigious “Special Presentations.”

Check out a preview for A Suitable Boy below.

