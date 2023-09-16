Big Mouth: Season Seven Premiere Date and Teaser Released for Netflix Comedy Series (Watch)

Season seven of Big Mouth is coming to Netflix in October. The streaming service has announced the premiere date for the animated comedy with the release of a teaser video. The series has already been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Featuring the voices of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Andrew Rannells, and Jordan Peele, the 10-episode season will follow the students of Bridgeton Middle School as they head to high school.

The season will also feature guest appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Stephanie Beatriz, Zazie Beetz, Padma Lakshmi, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Billy Porter, Rosie Perez, Brian Tyree Henry, Zach Galifianakis, Randall Park, Chloe Fineman, Beck Bennett, Zach Woods, Mark Duplass, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Scheer, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Jon Daly, and Andy Daly.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming season:

Season seven of Emmy Award winning Big Mouth follows the now teenage students of Bridgeton middle school as they make their way to high school. Change is the only constant as our characters are faced with a new school, new friends, new adversaries, and new Hormone Monsters. The penultimate season of Big Mouth premieres globally on October 20, 2023.

The teaser for Big Mouth season seven is below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of this Netflix series next month?