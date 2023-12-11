Network: CBS

Episodes: 95 (half-hour)

Seasons: Five

TV show dates: September 23, 2019 — May 13, 2024.

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., Vernee Watson, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona.

TV show description:

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, Bob ♥ Abishola is a love story and a comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

Bob (Gardell) owns a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother, Dottie (Ebersole); his sister, Christina (Monroe); and his younger brother, Douglas (Jones). Stress from the job and his family lands middle-aged Bob in the hospital with a heart attack.

An immigrant from Nigeria, Abishola (Olowofoyeku) came to America with her young son, Dele (Wolf Jr.). The two live in a small apartment with her very protective relatives, Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley).

While he recovers from his heart attack, Bob meets and falls for Abishola, his kind and hard-working cardiac nurse. Undaunted by Abishola’s lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.

Series Finale:

Episode #95

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: May 13, 2024.

What do you think? Do you like the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?