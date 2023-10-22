Dr. Death: Season Two Trailer Released for Peacock Anthology Crime Drama Series (Watch)

Dr. Death is returning soon to Peacock, and fans are now getting their first look at season two of the crime drama anthology series. The streaming service released a trailer for season two, which will have all eight episodes arrive on December 21st.

Starring Edgar Ramirez, Mandy Moore, Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten, the series follows miracle transplant surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) as he is investigated by his wife and others.

Peacock revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“This season of Dr. Death, based on the Wondery podcast, follows “Miracle Man” Paolo Macchiarini, a charming surgeon renowned for his innovative operations. When investigative journalist Benita Alexander approaches him for a story, the line between personal and professional begins to blur, changing her life forever. As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about Paolo into question.”

Ashley Michel Hoban said the following about the series:

“The joy of an Anthology series is the freedom to explore variations on a theme. Dr. Death is a show about systemic failures, and this season, these issues reach a global scale. Amid complex narratives, we’ve been fortunate to delve deeply into a story that, while entirely unique, remains surprisingly familiar, as it taps into a truly universal part of the human condition: illness. Even putting aside any recent global pandemics, we all know what it’s like to feel sick. It renders us vulnerable, small, in desperate need of help. A doctor we can trust. This pursuit of trust and truth is what ties our two stories together this season. Two stories that, on the surface, may not seem to have much else in common: Doctors in Sweden on the verge of a breakthrough. A journalist in New York falling in love. However, both revolve around individuals made to feel small. They’re about people standing up to something bigger, for something bigger, and how their seemingly small choices ripple out into the world to give power and voice to those who have been made to feel powerless and silenced. These are stories that you don’t think could happen to you, until you watch this season of Dr. Death. We truly hope you enjoy.”

The trailer for Dr. Death season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Peacock series? Do you plan to watch season two?