Endeavour: Season Nine to End PBS Masterpiece Detective Series (Watch)

Endeavour is coming to an end on PBS with its upcoming ninth season. After 10 successful years, producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans, and Roger Allam have mutually decided to bring the British detective drama to a close. The final season is currently being filmed.

PBS revealed more about the series in a press release.

Commented Executive Producer Damien Timmer on behalf of producers, Mammoth Screen:”Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse’s coming of age across 72 hours of TV. Russell always knew where he wanted the series to end, and that Remorseful Day is nearly upon us! We’d like to thank Shaun and Roger and all the other members of the Endeavour family on and off screen, and the show’s fans both in the U.K. and abroad. Russell has many surprises up his sleeve for the final three films, with the return of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before the final goodbye!” MASTERPIECE Executive Producer Susanne Simpson adds, “Endeavour has been one of our most beloved MASTERPIECE series. Though we hate to see it end, we have been so proud to present this wonderful series to our viewers.” A prequel to the beloved Inspector Morse series, Endeavour first aired on MASTERPIECE on PBS in 2012 as a single film. Since then 32 more films have been broadcast with a further three currently in production, bringing the total to 36.Fans in the US can look forward to Season 8 of Endeavour which airs Sundays, June 19- July 3 on MASTERPIECE PBS. Susanne Simpson is the Executive Producer of MASTERPIECE.”

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this detective series end on PBS?