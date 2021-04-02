Extreme Sisters: TLC Releases New Series Details (Video)

Extreme Sisters is coming soon to TLC, and a video teaser has been released for the upcoming program. The reality series follows sisters who take being close to the extreme, from “eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be.”

TLC revealed more about Extreme Sisters in a press release.

“Sisterly love takes on a whole new meaning in TLC’s upcoming series, EXTREME SISTERS, following the most obsessive and inseparable sibling relationships. Some sister bonds are closer than others, but these siblings take their obsession to the extreme. From eating the same foods, to sleeping in the same bed and even sharing a boyfriend, some of these sister fascinations are sure to make you think twice about how close sisters can really be. EXTREME SISTERS premieres Sunday, April 25 at 10PM ET/PT. “Having a close knit family is something most people aspire to and at TLC, we love to explore relationships of all kinds,” said Howard Lee, President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals. “In Extreme Sisters, we will introduce sets of inseparable sisters whose bonds are raw, honest and perhaps a little unconventional. Their sibling kinship brings the meaning of sisterhood to a whole other level!” Despite what others may think about their uncanny relationships, these EXTREME SISTERS are unapologetic in their dedication to one another. However, when the opinions of society, family, romantic partners, and some major life changes come into the play, it remains to be seen if these sisters will be able to defend and maintain their exceptional bond. What are these sisters willing to lose to keep their obsession with each other intact? In this brand new series, viewers will get a glimpse into some of the most unique sister lifestyles revealing how they navigate each of their rare relationships throughout life.”

Check out a teaser trailer for season one of Extreme Sisters below.

What do you think? Will you watch the new Extreme Sisters reality series on TLC later this month?