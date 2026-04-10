Canada Shore: Season Two: Paramount+ Renews Reality Series with Casting Now Open

Canada Shore will return for a second season. Paramount+ has renewed the reality series, with production set for this summer, and is looking for a new face to join the cast. The series will once again air globally on the streaming service.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Paramount+ announced today that CANADA SHORE has been renewed for a second season globally. The housemates will head back to the Shore for more parties, hookups and debauchery with filming set to take place this summer.

In its debut season, CANADA SHORE drove more Canadian Paramount+ subscriptions than any other title*, and sparked viral moments and millions of views across social media. The series also set off juicy conversations with social personalities like Brianna Chickenfry and Cody Ko expressing their love. The 10-episode season had its finale on March 19th and is now streaming on Paramount+ in all markets globally.

“Renewing CANADA SHORE was an easy choice,” said Katrina Kowalski, SVP Content, Paramount, Canada.”The series has quickly become a fan favourite, connecting with audiences through its unmistakeable, outrageous cast who may not depict stereotypical polite Canadian-ness, but have hearts much bigger than the chaos they bring.”

“The response from Shore fans to this authentic, funny, over-the-top, messy cast has been awesome,” said Erin Brock, Showrunner on CANADA SHORE and Co-Chief Content Officer at Insight Productions. “And the messiness didn’t end just because the cameras stopped rolling. The housemates have a lot to unpack this summer and I can guarantee sparks are going to fly from Day One.”

And guess what? The CANADA SHORE family is looking to expand! Anyone between the ages of 19-26 who is interested in hanging with the roomies and having the most unforgettable, unfiltered summer of their life, can apply. The only qualification – someone who is the life of the party wherever they go! Anyone interested should apply HERE by April 30.

Just like the original JERSEY SHORE series, CANADA SHORE brings together bold and unapologetic Canadian singles from coast to coast to coast to sun-soaked shores.They party, flirt, and turn every night into a once-in-a-lifetime memory. But between all the hookups, full-throttle fun and hangovers, this wild crew became a family that laughs together, fights together, and supports each other.

CANADA SHORE is the first-ever Canadian edition of the global MTV “Shore” phenomenon. Produced by Insight Productions (a Blue Ant Studios company) and filmed on the shores of Kelowna, British Columbia.The format has now produced 17 spin-offs, including most recent additions AUSSIE SHORE and FRENCHIE SHORE.”