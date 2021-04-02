American Gods: Season Four? Neil Gaiman and Fremantle Say Cancelled Starz Series Will Continue

American Gods was recently cancelled by Starz, but the series could still return for a fourth season. Novelist and executive producer Neil Gaiman and Fremantle are still committed to the show and completing its story. The series could land on streaming services like Netflix (which is making a series based on Gaiman’s Sandman comics) or Amazon (which already streams Gods internationally and produced Gaiman’s Good Omens).

Gaiman responded to the cancellation on his Twitter account. He assured fans there will be more American Gods, even with the cancellation by Starz.

It’s definitely not dead. I’m grateful to the team at @Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode 1, and right now we’re all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it’ll be with. https://t.co/Yw90PvIvGf — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) March 31, 2021

Fremantle, the production company behind the series, has also assured fans they are still behind the series. Per Deadline, their statement said the following:

“Fremantle is committed to completing the epic journey that is American Gods, one of TV’s most inclusive series with the most amazing fans across the globe. With Neil Gaiman and this fantastic cast and crew, we are exploring all options to continue to tell this magnificent story.”

What do you think? Do you want to see more of American Gods? Would you watch a fourth season on another channel or service?