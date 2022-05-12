Helpsters: Season Three; Apple TV+ Teases Kid Series’ Premiere and Celebrity Guest List (Watch)

Helpsters is returning soon to Apple TV+. The third season of the kid series from Sesame Workshop will arrive later this month and the streaming service has released a trailer. Celebrity guests in season three will include Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone and Tessa Claire Hersh.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced today the spectacular guest star lineup and released the trailer for season three of Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids and family series “Helpsters,” premiering globally on Friday, May 27. The third season features appearances by Bradley Cooper, James Monroe Iglehart, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christian Borle, Adrienne Warren, André De Shields, Judy Gold, Jordan Carlos, Shakina Nayfack, Yasha Jackson, Krysta Rodriguez, Michael Cruz Kayne, Glo Tavarez, Jerah Milligan, Alex Song-Xia, Jo Firestone and Tessa Claire Hersh, and music from Grammy Award nominee Japanese Breakfast, Teddy Swims, Blanco Brown and Claud. “Helpsters” is a live-action pre-school series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” featuring Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it’s planning a day at the beach, inventing a new machine, or learning how to line dance, the Helpsters can figure anything out — because everything starts with a plan. Apple TV+ today released the trailer for season three of Daytime Emmy Award-winning kids and family series “Helpsters.” Honored with a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, “Helpsters” has been recognized as “immersive, educational and entertaining,” teaching young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires collaboration, self-confidence, friendship and much more. Emmy Award winner and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal winner Tim McKeon (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination,” “Odd Squad”) is the creator of “Helpsters.” He and Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s executive vice president of Creative and Production, serve as executive producers. Eileen Braun is the series’ showrunner.”

