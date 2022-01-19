Moon Knight: Disney+ Sets Premiere Date for New Marvel Superhero Series (Watch)

Disney+ has announced the arrival of their next Marvel superhero series. Starring Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamawy, Moon Knight will arrive on the streaming service in March. The series follows a quiet man (Isaac) who discovers he is leading a double life.

Disney+ revealed more about the new superhero series in a press release.

“Disney+ debuted a thrilling, brand-new trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios’ series Moon Knight during Halftime of the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. A new poster was also released for the original, live-action series streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting March 30. The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt. Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead directed the episodes. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Mohamed Diab, Jeremy Slater and Oscar Isaac are the executive producers. Grant Curtis, Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch serve as co-executive producers.

Check out the teaser and poster for Moon Knight below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Moon Knight on Disney+ this March?