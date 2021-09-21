Menu

On My Block: Season Four; Netflix Teases the Comedy’s Final Season (Watch)

by Regina Avalos

On My Block TV Show on Netflix: canceled or renewed?

On My Block is returning soon for its fourth and final season, and Netflix has just released a trailer for the comedy series, which returns October 4th.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia, and Julio Macias star in the series which follows four friends as they grow up in Los Angeles.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

On My Block is a coming of age comedy about a group of bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through high-school in the rough inner city. Season 4 finds our friends two years later, having gone their separate ways. When a secret is unburied, they quickly learn you can’t run from the past and they will need to stick together to survive.”

Check out the teaser for On My Block season four below.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch the final season of On My Block on Netflix next month?



