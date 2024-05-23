Emperor of Ocean Park: MGM+ Releases Premiere Date, Trailer, and Additional Casting for Suspense Thriller Series

Emperor of Ocean Park has its premiere date. The series will arrive on MGM+ in July with a new trailer teasing the new thriller now available.

The series stars Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman, Tiffany Mack, and Paulina Lule and follows a family as they investigate their father’s death. Keith Powers, Kelli Simpkins, Keith Kupferer, and Deanna Reed-Foster have been added to the cast.

MGM+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Premium linear channel and streaming service MGM+ has revealed a first-look trailer at the highly anticipated series Emperor of Ocean Park. Executive produced by Sherman Payne, the series is set to premiere with its first episode on July 14 on MGM+, with new episodes airing on Sundays until September 15. In addition to previously announced stars (Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman, Tiffany Mack, Paulina Lule, and more), the first season has also added NAACP Image Award Winner Keith Powers (The Perfect Find, The Tomorrow War, The Uglies), Kelli Simpkins (American Rust, Work in Progress, 61st Street), Keith Kupferer (Ghostlight, Windows, The Dark Knight), and Deanna Reed-Foster (The Shining Girls, Vince Staples Show, Chicago Fire). Set in the worlds of politics, Ivy League academia, and the beaches of Martha’s Vineyard, the series centers on Talcott Garland, an Ivy League law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack. The nature of the judge’s death is questioned by Tal’s sister, Mariah, a former journalist and inveterate conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge, a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, met with foul play. The new cast announced today are Keith Powers, Kelli Simpkins, Keith Kupferer, and Deanna Reed-Foster. Guest Stars: Keith Powers as “Lionel ‘Nasty Nel’ Eldridge” Character Description: An ex-NBA star, Lionel is not your typical law student. He’s five years older and a foot taller. Lionel is a dedicated student who looks up to Tal for mentorship and advice. Powers is represented by The Gersh Agency, Megan Silverman Management, and Goodman, Genow, Shenkman, Smelkinson and Christopher. Kelli Simpkins as “Dana Worth” Character Description: Dana is an opinionated, whip-smart, and funny law professor. A dedicated colleague and friend to Tal, she’s eager to join him when he gets wrapped up in a mystery. Simpkins is represented by Gray Talent Group and 1022m. Keith Kupferer as “Mallory ‘Uncle Mal’ Corcoran” Character Description: Uncle Mal is a well-connected lawyer and power broker who garners respect from politicians and the wealthy alike. A longtime ally to Oliver Garland and his family. Kupferer is represented by Gray Talent Group and Fusion Entertainment. Deanna Reed-Foster as “Sally Garland, aka Cousin Sally” Character Description: Sally is a single woman who brings a party with her wherever she goes. A functioning alcoholic with a fixation on the approval of her cousins, she struggles with feelings of loneliness and depression. Reed-Foster is represented by DDO Artists Agency and Lewk Management. Emperor of Ocean Park is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

