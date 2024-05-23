Menu

WandaVision: Disney+ Orders Vision Spin-Off Series Starring Paul Bettany

by Regina Avalos,

A new Vision series is finally making its way to Disney+. The spin-off has been in development since 2022 when WandaVision introduced the new White Vision character. The series is not yet titled.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) has been announced as the showrunner for the new series, which is said to arrive in 2026.

Deadline revealed the following about the series:

Details of the new series have not been revealed, but as we previously reported, the Marvel Vision series had been in development at Disney+ since 2022. At the time, we heard the series would center on The Vision (Bettany) trying to regain his memory and humanity, While the focus is on Vision, we also heard there is a possibility for Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) to appear, which would make sense given how interconnected the two characters’ stories are in the MCU.

The premiere date and additional details for the Disney+ series will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Vision character? Are you excited to see his story continue?

